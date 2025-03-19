Hassan Nawaz declared ‘tax defaulter’ in UK

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) government has declared Hassan Nawaz, son of PML-N President and former PM, Nawaz Sharif as a ‘tax defaulter’.

The UK government has updated the list of defaulters on its official website.

As per details, the UK government declared Hassan Nawaz ‘tax defaulter’ as he failed to pay £9.4 million in taxes between April 5, 2015, and April 6, 2016.

The UK tax authority has imposed a £5.2 million penalty on the son of former prime minister, with details of the action shared on the government’s official website.

Legal experts suggest that despite PML-N president’s son having declared bankrupt a few months ago, authorities may still recover the penalty, as tax fraud fines are not waived under UK law.

Read more: Hussain, Hassan Nawaz acquitted in Avenfield, Flagship, Al-Azizia cases

There has been no response from Hassan Nawaz’s legal representatives so far.

Last year, an accountability court acquitted Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia NAB references.

Islamabad accountability court’s judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the reserved verdict on petitions of ex-PM sons and acquitted them in three accountability references against them.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to Hassan and Hussain who had surrendered before the accountability court.