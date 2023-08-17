Hassan Niazi’s case shifted to military court

RAWALPINDI: The case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s nephew, Hassan Niazi, has been shifted to the military court, where he will undergo the trial, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the case of PTI Chairman’s nephew, Hassan Niazi, has been shifted to the military court. The police stated that Hassan was transferred from Quetta to Rawalpindi where he will undergo a military trial.

It’s worth mentioning here that a hearing for the recovery of PTI Chairman’s nephew, Hassan, was held in the Lahore High Court. The court had sought response from the Inspector General, Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), and SHO of the Sarwar Road Police Station on August 18.

The court had directed that if Hassan is in the custody of the IG, CCPO, or SHO, he should be presented before the court.

Hassan father, Hafeezullah Niazi, had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking the release of his son. In the petition, the petitioner had requested to recover Hassan Niazi and present him before the court.

It should be noted that on August 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hassan Khan Niazi was arrested from Islamabad. He is accused of being involved in the attack on Jinnah House on May 9.