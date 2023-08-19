Hassan Niazi handed over to military for trial: police

LAHORE: Hassan Khan Niazi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been handed over to the military for a trial, police said Saturday.

In a statement, police said that Hassaan Niazi has been handed over to the military in the case related to the attack on Jinnah House on May 9.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had sought the custody of Hassaan Niazi, wanted in May 9 Jinnah House attack from Quetta police.

The nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested late Sunday night (August 13) in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hassan Niazi, a lawyer by profession, was arrested from a friend’s house after hiding for days to avoid arrest.