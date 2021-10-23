Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves Hatta Master Development Plan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the Hatta Master Development Plan.

The plan aims to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.

Furthermore, it seeks to expand green and recreational areas to enhance the wellbeing of residents and contribute to realising the vision of His Highness to transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live in.

“Today, we announce the launch of the Hatta Master Development Plan with an ambitious portfolio of development projects that will serve the needs of Hatta and its residents. The initiatives cover four key strategic pillars: Wellbeing, Tourism, Sports & Activities, and Sustainability. They will be implemented as part of a five-year development plan in the initial stage. We have approved the formation of a Supreme Committee to oversee the development of Hatta as well as the implementation and governance of projects and initiatives, the launch of economic and tourism development programmes and support for projects initiated by the youth. It will also launch the Hatta Beach Project and create new investment opportunities for Hatta’s private sector,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

The Dubai ruler expressed his confidence in the youth’s ability to support Hatta’s development drive and called on them to come up with groundbreaking creative projects that can enhance the area’s growth.

Master Plan

The Hatta Master Development Plan, which maps out the development of the area over the next two decades, aims to promote wellbeing, generate investment opportunities for its people, support domestic tourism, attract investments, and boost public-private partnerships (PPP).

The key objectives of the Plan include conserving the heritage and natural environment of the area, encouraging mountain tourism and sport, and transforming Hatta into a year-round tourist destination in line with the World’s Coolest Winter campaign.

The plan also seeks to improve public facilities and services for Hatta’s inhabitants and visitors and develop a sustainable transportation system that includes a direct bus service from Dubai to Hatta that allows passengers to carry bicycles and scooters in a compartment on board. The transportation plan also envisages the provision of ride-sharing service in cooperation with the private sector and deploying tourist coaches for accessing heritage sites such as Wadi Hub, Hatta Dam, Heritage Village and Al-Tal Park. It also includes the provision of an on-demand bus service for exploring Hatta using a smart app and a smart car rental service which enables cars to be hired on an hourly basis.

Furthermore, the Master Development Plan includes a five-year plan (2022-2026) to construct tracks for bicycles and scooters in a 120 km network connecting key attractions and residential areas. It also includes the construction of the longest mountain bike track in the UAE featuring world-class specifications that will host international competitions and events. The track will have rest-stops and integrated service facilities along its route.

Hatta Beach

The Hatta Beach Project aims to transform the area into a year-round tourist destination. The Project will create investment spaces and facilities, services, and activities for tourists in waterfront areas that will contribute to increasing tourist flows into Hatta.

Sustainable Facilities

The Hatta Master Development Plan encompasses the development of sustainable hotels that provide multiple services to community members and support tourism and sports activities. A mountainside health resort will be built to provide tourists opportunities to practice sports and activities that are suitable to Hatta’s terrain. The Plan also includes the development of a tourist funicular system, the first of its kind in the region, to facilitate the movement of visitors to the dam site. A staircase featuring a unique modern architectural design will be constructed to enhance access to the dam with several rest-stops along the way. These initiatives have the potential to enhance Hatta’s tourism profile and competitiveness. The project is expected to attract one million riders annually.

