Nation pays homage to Havaldar Lalak Jan‎ on 22nd martyrdom anniversary: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Havaldar Lalak Jan who embraced martyrdom during the Kargil war and was awarded Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery was remembered and paid tribute on his 22nd death anniversary today, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, a floral wreath was laid at his grave in his native town in Gilgit Baltistan on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Commander FCNA laid a floral wreath on behalf of the army chief, the army’s media wing said.

The ISPR said that the entire nation pays homage to Havaldar Lalak Jan who laid his life defending the motherland against the odds in the most challenging battlefield environment during the Kargil conflict on 7 July 1999.

“His fortitude [and] selflessness will keep inspiring the indomitable defenders of Pakistan for times to come.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a glowing tribute to the indomitable courage, devotion and exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, who wrote history with their blood against all odds.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his message in connection with the 21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War heroes, said,” There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland.”

The army chief said that the nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control in 1999, both the martyred emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage and inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces while defending the five strategic posts at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultray.

They had embraced martyrdom on 5th July 1999 in an attack by the Indian Army on their post.