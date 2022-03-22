Have Sajal Aly and Ahad Mir officially parted ways?

Seems like the star couple of showbiz – Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have decided to officially call it quits, former removed her husband’s surname from the Instagram title.

The latest move by showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly has charged speculations around her divorce from husband-actor Ahad Raza Mir, as the star removed her husband’s surname from the Instagram handle with 8.1 million followers.

Earlier goes by the name, Sajal Aly on the photo and video sharing site, the celeb switched to ‘Sajal Ahad Mir’ after tying the knot to fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020.

In the recent turn of events, Sajal has gone back to her older Instagram name, spelled differently though, however, has removed ‘Ahad Mir’ altogether. The actor is now called ‘Sajal Ali’ on the social application.

It is pertinent to mention that the two are still following each other on Instagram. The couple first sparked the divorce rumors when Ahad wasn’t spotted anywhere at the promotional events and premiere of the movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’, starring Sajal with Bilal Abbas.

The speculations were further fueled when Mir family including Ahad himself remained absent from the wedding of Saboor Aly, Sajal’s younger sister, earlier this year.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor however refuted all such rumors, “I am thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life,” she said in an interview with a local publication. “Ahad has talked about me a lot in his past interviews but, somehow, I’m only doing it now. I worry that, if I get asked about Ahad, I might just end up going on and on.”

