Hazara Express accident: Probe team records eyewitness statements

NAWABSHAH: A four-member probe team has reached Nawabshah to investigate the Hazara Express accident that took place near the Sarhari Railway Station on August 6, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Railway Inspector Ali Muhammad Afridi told the media that a thorough investigation has been launched into the Hazara Express accident. He added that over 20 testimonies of eyewitnesses and railway employees have been recorded by the probe team.

He said that the railway department will identify and remove the flaws in the railway systems. Afridi said that Sukkur Division’s railway track was affected by the floods. He confirmed that wooden objects are used for signalling system in the railway tracks.

Ali Muhammad Afridi said that the wooden objects are being used in accordance with the international standards. The railway inspector said that the probe team also visited the accident’s site and inspected the rail track.

Railway minister’s statement

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had revealed the reasons behind the Hazara Express incident.

As per details, the railway minister stated that there were two reasons behind the Hazara Express incident.

He said that a section of the railway track was damaged and two wheels of the engine were also jammed which resulted in the horrific Hazara Express accident. The problem with a rail top was the second reason for the accident.

Saad Rafique refuted the rumours regarding a piece of wood used in the track. He said there is no truth in the news regarding a wooden patch on the railway track.

Furthermore, He said that six railway officers are dismissed and an investigation is also being carried out.

Horrible train accident

At least 30 people were dead and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Sahara Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

The injured and bodies were transferred to People Medical University (PMU) Hospital in Nawabshah.