Teenager inspired by crime series murders 7-year-old lad

15-year-old Mushtaq Hussain claimed to have murdered 7-year-old Arman Ali in Hazara Town, Quetta, under the influence of crime series and harmful content on social media, ARY News reported.



According to police officials and reports in the Hazara Town child murder case, the accused had no prior hatred with the victim. While Arman was flying a kite, Mushtaq offered him juice, took him to an isolated plot, and killed him badly.

Mushtaq’s brutality didn’t end here, as to prevent detection of his crime, he poured petrol on the dead body and burnt it.

The victim’s father, Muhammad Naeem, looked around his neighbours when Arman didn’t return. Later, he reported regarding the disappearance of his son, when a local child informed the family about a dead body in an isolated plot in the nearby area, which was later confirmed to be Arman’s.

During the interrogation of the Hazara Town child murder, the suspect admitted guilt to planning the crime under the influence of crime-related series and violent mobile games.

Murder weapons were recovered by the authorities from his bag, which included a hammer and a knife.



The victim’s family has reported pressure from the suspect’s relatives to settle the matter and forgive the accused.

Further investigations revealed that not only the Hazara Town child murder but the suspect also had previously choked a pet dog, raising concerns about his aggressive behaviour.

Law enforcement officials emphasised the serious role of parental oversight in children’s media usage as a means to prevent such disasters.

