AC Hazim Bangwar denies link to accused in Karachi DHA fatal crash

KARACHI: Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar has denied any links to accused in Karachi DHA fatal car crash that claimed life of a food delivery rider, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred during a late-night street race at Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Karachi when a speeding car lost control and struck a food delivery rider, leaving him in critical condition. The suspects involved initially fled the scene after a brief, deceptive display of “help,” prompting a police manhunt across Karachi.

In a new development in the fatal road accident on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence, where a food delivery rider lost his life, Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar has rejected the police version of events, clarifying that neither his brother nor sister is married.

He stated, “This could be any Bangwar, or someone attempting to create a name association. I only wanted to make it clear that I have no connection with the individual.”

Earlier, police had stated that the person taken into custody was identified as Asghar Ali Bangwar. During interrogation, the detained individual reportedly claimed to be Hazim Bangwar’s nephew.

According to police, the family of the deceased rider, Farhan, forgave the accused in the name of God. The underage driver was subsequently released without any written agreement or formal settlement.

Police also refrained from registering a case on behalf of the state. Furthermore, it has been alleged that authorities concealed Asghar Bangwar’s detention for nearly 16 hours before disclosing it.