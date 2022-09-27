HBO Max releases ‘The Last of Us’ trailer

HBO Max released the trailer of its upcoming survival drama series The Last of Us and it is going viral on social media.

The show is a live adaptation of the video game series of the same name.

The Last of Us tells the story of pair Joel and Ellie teaming up to survive life-threatening situations and ruthless killers while roaming across the post-pandemic United States.

Save who you can save. #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to HBO Max. Follow @TheLastofUsHBO for the latest updates on the @HBO original series. pic.twitter.com/X3vGxSDSN7 — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 26, 2022

Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, who starred in the superhit show Game Of Thrones as Oberyn Martell and Lady Lyanna Mormont, play Joel and Ellie.

The cast includes Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, Marlee Grace Becker, Ashley Johnson, Melanie Lynskey and others as well.

It is co-directed by Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson and Jasmila Zbanic.

Rose Lam, Jacqueline Lesko, Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells have co-produced the series.

The show will stream on HBO Max sometime in 2023.

