‘He will be back’: Shahid Afridi backs struggling Babar Azam

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has shown confidence in captain Babar Azam who is under severe criticism for his performance and leadership in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed batter’s world cup campaign is not going according to plan.

The skipper has scored eight runs from three games with an average of 2.66. His highest scorer in the tournament is four runs.

Babar Azam got dismissed for a golden duck in the riveting fixture against India. He scored four runs each in the games against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The former swash-buckling cricketer tweeted that Babar Azam would return to his old ways with match-winning innings.

“Two to three bad games don’t make you a bad player! Babar Azam is our most consistent performer, he needs our support and backing. He will be back with a big match-winning innings soon,” he tweeted.

Pakistan are on the brink of exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 following South Africa’s victory over India. To stay alive in the tournament, Green Shirts must beat both South Africa and Bangladesh.

Babar Azam’s side would be hoping that India lose to Zimbabwe and several matches get affected by rain.

