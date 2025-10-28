Head fires warning shot to India ahead of T20Is

Australia’s explosive opening batter, Travis Head, has sent a strong message to India ahead of their five-match T20I series, stating that they can score any total.

The series between two power-packed sides will begin tomorrow at the Manuka Oval. Mitchell Marsh will captain the Australia side while Suryakumar Yadav will lead India.

Speaking to Cricket Australia on the eve of the opening match, Head named the big power hitters in the lineup and stressed an aggressive approach.

“When you’ve got the power that we’ve got behind us, you’ve got to get a move on,” the left-hander remarked.

“You don’t want to be chewing up balls at the start when you’ve got guys like Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell behind you. It’s huge power,” he continued.

Travis Head expressed confidence in scoring above par totals and to go all out from the onset as per the modern-day cricket demands.

“We can score anything if we get going,” Head said. “For Mitch (Marsh) and me, the plan is to make the most of the Powerplay. It’s been a strength of ours in both ODIs and T20s. We try not to be reckless, but sometimes it might look that way. The goal is to get as many runs as possible early on.”