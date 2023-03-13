Health deptt issues advisory to avoid pollen allergy

ISLAMABAD: Federal health department has issued advisory to avoid pollen allergy, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has pointed out early beginning of the pollen season in Islamabad.

Health experts have advised pollen allergy patients to avoid outdoor activities without wearing face mask and walking around green areas where plants like mulberry trees have growing as spring season increases respiratory problems among capital city residents.

Allergy experts said that pollen allergy in the capital was the most common disorders for residents every year, however, allergic people should wear masks while leaving the house and riding motorbikes and bicycles while unnecessary outings, especially during sunrise and sunsets should be avoided.

Experts said that more than eight plants are responsible for the high pollen count in Islamabad, these plants include paper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pine, grease, cannabis, dandelion, and alternaria.

An allergy expert advised pollen allergy patients to avoid going to gardens and forests and jogging at tracks which are in the green areas. Do not keep flowers and trees in rooms and houses as well. The major source of pollen allergy in Islamabad is the paper mulberry, he mentioned.

The cases of pollen allergy increasing in the city and amount of pollen remains high, he said, adding, patients should wear masks while going out.

Experts also explained that pollen allergy symptoms included sneezing, runny nose, watering of eyes, coughing, improper breathing, wheezing and eventually attacks of asthma. Besides, these symptoms there can be itching on the skin.

Environmental pollution increases allergy in cities and affect lifestyle of the patients.

