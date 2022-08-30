Health department reports 55 dengue fever cases in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department has reported 55 dengue fever cases in the districts of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Amid monsoon season, the cases of the mosquito borne disease have surged in the city.

According to the statistics shared by the provincial health department 19 patients of dengue fever reported in District East of Karachi, while 14 cases reported in District Central, 16 cases in District South and 26 patients reported in District West of the city.

Moreover, four dengue fever cases have been reported in Malir district and two cases in district Keamari, according to the health department.

It is to be mentioned here that the health department in a recent report said that the number of dengue cases in Sindh reached to 839 in last 24 days. The majority of cases, 787, were reported in Karachi.

District Central reported 185 cases, Malir 150, Korangi 38, and district Kemari reported 22 cases. Outside Karachi, according to the government data, a large number of cases were reported in Thatta city (13) as compared to other districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported nine dengue cases, Badin two, Umerkot 7, Mirpur Khas four, while Tharparkar and Larkana reported two cases respectively.

Health experts have warned that the dengue virus could take the shape of an epidemic if measures such as spraying insecticides were not taken.

