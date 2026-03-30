Health Minister Reveals National HIV Statistics; Free Treatment Provided at 98 Centers

ISLAMABAD: A staggering 84,421 HIV/AIDS patients are currently registered across the country, the National Assembly was informed during a question hour session today, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, presented the written details regarding HIV/AIDS patients during the NA session.

In his formal written reply, the Minister stated that 84,421 individuals living with the disease have been registered under the National AIDS Control Program.

According to the Minister, the majority of these patients are from Pakistan’s most populous provinces, Punjab and Sindh.

He further noted that these patients are receiving free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) at 98 designated treatment centers nationwide.