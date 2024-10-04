Health ministry issues new dengue advisory

Islamabad has witnessed a staggering rise in dengue positive cases, jumping from 111 to 1,404 between September 9 and October 2.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has issued an urgent advisory, warning of increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall and favorable weather conditions.

According to Dr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the majority of dengue larvae breeding grounds are established in homes, under-construction buildings, and public spaces.

To combat this, DHO teams have conducted intensive sweep activities, including Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and dengue prevention awareness.

Preventive measures to protect yourself from dengue

Wear long sleeves and use repellents to avoid mosquito bites

Avoid going outside after sunset and steer clear of areas with standing water, uncut grass, and garbage piles

Seek medical advice instead of self-medicating

Contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your area

Symptoms of dengue fever

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary precautions and directed medical facilities to dedicate special counters for dengue-related cases.

The district administration is working to control the larvae through various mechanisms.

Dengue fever can lead to a deficiency of platelets and even become life-threatening if left untreated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.