web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Saudi Health Ministry urges citizens, expats to take influenza vaccine

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has called on Saudi citizens and expatriates to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine, emphasizing its importance as the virus changes yearly.

Appointments for the vaccine can be booked through the ‘Seasonal Influenza Vaccine’ service on the Sehhaty application.

The ministry has begun offering vaccinations at primary healthcare centers across the Kingdom. It highlighted the importance of the annual vaccine, particularly for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, weakened immunity, or obesity, as well as children between 6 months and 5 years, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.

The seasonal flu vaccine has proven effective in reducing severe symptoms, complications, and the risk of death. In addition to vaccination, the ministry advised citizens to follow preventive measures such as regular handwashing, avoiding contact with the face, and maintaining cleanliness.

The Health Ministry’s ongoing efforts aim to increase vaccination rates, lower infection numbers, and reduce hospitalizations caused by seasonal influenza.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.