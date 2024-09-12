Saudi Health Ministry urges citizens, expats to take influenza vaccine

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has called on Saudi citizens and expatriates to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine, emphasizing its importance as the virus changes yearly.

Appointments for the vaccine can be booked through the ‘Seasonal Influenza Vaccine’ service on the Sehhaty application.

The ministry has begun offering vaccinations at primary healthcare centers across the Kingdom. It highlighted the importance of the annual vaccine, particularly for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, weakened immunity, or obesity, as well as children between 6 months and 5 years, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.

The seasonal flu vaccine has proven effective in reducing severe symptoms, complications, and the risk of death. In addition to vaccination, the ministry advised citizens to follow preventive measures such as regular handwashing, avoiding contact with the face, and maintaining cleanliness.

The Health Ministry’s ongoing efforts aim to increase vaccination rates, lower infection numbers, and reduce hospitalizations caused by seasonal influenza.