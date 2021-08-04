Overall 17,116 health workers infected with COVID-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The fourth COVID-19 wave in the country has also affected medics with the number of health workers getting infected with the virus reaching 17,116, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to a report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and conveyed to federal health ministry, as many as two health workers have died and 40 others got infected during the last 24 hours.

“37 doctors and three health staffers are among those infected during the last day,” the sources said while quoting the report.

They said that so far 10,261 doctors, 2,423 nurses, and 4,432 other health staffers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country while 168 of them have lost their fight against the infection.

“453 health workers are currently isolating at their homes, and 30 at hospitals,” they said adding that 16,465 have so far recovered from the infection.

Sindh, according to sources, remained most affected, as 6,000 health workers have tested positive for the infection and 60 others have succumbed to the infection.

“3,489 medics got infected and 29 died in Punjab, followed by 4,047 positive cases among health workers and 44 deaths in KP,” they said 1,584 workers tested positive and 14 of them have so far died in Islamabad.

The COVID-affected medics in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan stand at 858, 830, and 308 with nine health workers succumbing to infection in the former two and three in the latter.