“Heard I was marrying Mithali Raj”: Shikhar Dhawan addresses wild rumour

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is no longer considered for international cricket and had limited playing time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to injury issues.

Despite his career’s decline over the past couple of years, Dhawan has maintained a positive outlook on life.

In an interview with IPL’s broadcaster, he displayed his humor, revealing one of the most bizarre rumors he had heard about himself—that he was marrying former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj.

“I heard that I was getting married to Mithali Raj,” Dhawan said on the Jio Cinema show. Mithali Raj is currently the mentor of the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Dhawan also expressed his admiration for Delhi Capitals captain and India star Rishabh Pant, who made a remarkable comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“I would like to appreciate the way he has handled his rehab and injuries after the accident. The positivity and strength he has shown is tremendous. The way he has come back and played in the IPL and got into the Indian team is unbelievable and amazing, and I am very proud of him,” Dhawan said.

Regarding IPL 2024, Dhawan’s team, Punjab Kings, failed to live up to expectations, finishing 9th in the 10-team points table.

Dhawan scored 152 runs in 5 matches at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 125.61.