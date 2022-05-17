Heard testifies on ‘Aquaman’ role as millions petition to remove her

Amber Heard opened up about her role in the ‘Aquaman’ sequel during the trial, as over four million people petitioned her removal from the title.

During her trial on Monday, the Hollywood actor testified that she had to ‘fight’ Warner Bros. for her role in the sequel of ‘Aquaman’ which was almost scrapped amid the controversy with former husband Johnny Depp.

Upon being asked regarding her participation in the upcoming sequel of the 2018 title, coming out next year, Heard – who plays Mera in the film – said, “I have. I fought really hard to stay in the movie.”

She further claimed that the makers were not willing to ‘include’ her in the film and thus a very ‘pared-down version’ of the original role was given to her in ‘The Last Kingdom’.

“They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch,” insisted Heard. “I was given a script. Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away. Two characters fighting with one another.”

Meanwhile, a petition to remove Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’, created by Jeanne Larson on ‘Change.org’ in 2020, has surpassed 4.5 million signatures, making it one of the top petitions on the site.

It is pertinent to mention that the blockbuster defamation trial of the former couple suing the respective other, resumed on Monday.

For those unversed, Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard over a column she wrote in 2018, branding herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’.

Though Heard never named Depp, the latter sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages. She countersued, asking for $100 million, and claimed to be a victim of ‘rampant physical violence and abuse’.

They met in 2009 on the set of the film ‘The Rum Diary’ and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

