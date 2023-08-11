Alia Bhatt’s ‘Heart of Stone’ opens with ‘rotten’ score

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ has opened at a disappointing 22% score on review aggregator ‘Rotten Tomatoes’.

The hotly-anticipated first foreign film of Bhatt, ‘Heart of Stone’ opened with a dismal 22% score on the review aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes on Friday. As per the buzz, the title has failed to impress the critics, resulting in below-average ratings.

According to the details, the score is average from a total of 23 reviews on the site so far. While the score is likely to improve as more reviews amass, not a huge change is expected eventually.

Meanwhile, the current rating indicates that the title has failed to live up to the expectations of critics at least and has a ‘rotten’ score as of now.

‘Heart of Stone’ marking the Hollywood debut of Bhatt, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier today.

The spy action thriller, directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, follows International intelligence agent Rachel Stone [Gadot] who must embark on a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as ‘The Heart’ against a hacker.

