Heart-wrenching: Leopard stuck on car’s bonnet after being hit

A recent video of a leopard getting stuck in the bonnet of a car after being hit by the car at an unknown location has gone viral.

The heart-wrenching video shows the leopard, injured and scared, trying to free itself from the bonnet of a white car. The leopard runs away in haste as the driver reverses the car and frees the leopard.

The video was shared over Twitter by an Indian officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption, “Wild & painful. Heartbreaking. Nothing can be more distressing than seeing our wild getting destroyed due to linear infrastructure…”

Wild & painful 😣 Heartbreaking. Nothing can be more distressing than seeing our wild getting destroyed due to linear infrastructure…

VC: ⁦@WildLense_India⁩ pic.twitter.com/jLiGyylzpe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 20, 2022

Also Read: VIRAL: Leopard enters village, attacks police

Indian actress Raveena Tandon also shared the video and wrote, “Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives, even though he’s badly wounded, he escapes into the jungle. I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well-thought-of conservation methods.”

Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives,even though he’s badly wounded , he escapes into the jungle . @WildLense_India I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well thought of conservation methods. pic.twitter.com/KbdhgRoaZS — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 20, 2022

Comments