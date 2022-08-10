Heartwarming: Schoolchidren help woman push her fruit cart

A viral video of two children helping a woman pushing her cart is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video on Twitter saw a woman, clearly in need of help, pushing her fruit cart upwards. The passersby looked at her struggle but no helped her.

Two children saw her and stepped in to help. The boy pulled the cart from above while the girl pushed it towards him.

The smiling woman gave a banana to both of them as a reward.

The clip, shared by Mahant Adityanath 2.0🦁, was viewed by millions of netizens. It got thousands of likes and retweets.

“Your degree is just a piece of paper if it is not reflected in your behaviour,” the tweet read.

Earlier, a heartwarming clip of kind children helping a man pick fallen fruits from the pavement broke the internet. The video starts with a man having trouble carrying fruit cartons on a shopping trolley. It fell to the side and the fruits fell on the pavement.

The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere. pic.twitter.com/7FV5nlREE8 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 16, 2022

The children immediately came to help before many adults followed.

