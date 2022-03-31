Heat wave conditions in country to prevail till next Friday

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast unusually high day temperatures in most parts of the country for next 10 days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a weather report informed that a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere causes unusually high temperature in the country from Wednesday.

Heat wave conditions will prevail in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan from Wednesday (March 30) to Friday (April 08).

Day temperatures are likely to remain 09-11°Celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and Southern and Central parts of Balochistan in coming days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 08-10°Celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to the weather report.

The Met Office while advising judicious use of water in all aspects of life, said that general public must avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The long dry spell may cause water stress on water reservoirs , standing crops, vegetable and orchards in country, PMD further said.

The weather office has also advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly.

According to a report, the first week of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The PMD on Tuesday predicted that Karachi will experience extremely hot weather from March 30 to April 1.

The weather in the metropolis will remain hot during the period and the maximum temperature will remain between 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius, according to the PMD.

“Maximum temperature in the city could hit 41 ºCelsius on Wednesday,” said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime.

The weather department has directed the authorities concerned to make precautionary measures.

