Heat wave conditions likely to subside from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast that prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside on June 25 (tomorrow).

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report informed that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts June 25.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab districts including Lahore from June 24th night to June 30.

Rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Balochistan’s Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, and southern Punjab districts Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana in upper Sindh on 27th/28th June.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on 26th and 27th of June, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D.G.Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June.