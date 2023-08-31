Heath card coverage: New policy announced in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has unveiled a new policy regarding the coverage of health insurance cards, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The company has announced a revised policy regarding the coverage of the government’s health insurance cards in Punjab.

The cardholders will now have to pay 30 per cent charges for hernia, appendicitis, gallstones, prostrate and obstetric surgeries.

The new policy will come into effect on September 1.

In June 2022, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had signed an agreement with the health ministry for Sehat Sahulat Programme in which the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) will be used as health cards.

Related: Gov Kamran Tessori announces free health card for low income people

The NADRA had signed an agreement with the federal health ministry and Punjab Health Initiative Management Company for the national health card and Sehat Sahulat Program. The agreement signing ceremony was held at the NADRA headquarters in Islamabad.

The eligible population will be provided with medical treatment facilities at the prescribed fees at the government and private hospitals under the new mechanism in which CNICs will be used as health cards.

The authority will provide a digital solution to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination under the agreement. The agreement will also enable the data verification process including family composition, CNICs, provision of a centralised management information system, call centre service centre, data hosting, allied services and hospital services module.