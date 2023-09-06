Heath Streak’s family to fulfil his ‘last wish’; What was it?

The family of the Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak will honour his last wish after the cricketer lost his cancer battle earlier this week.

As confirmed by the family spokesperson of the late cricketer Heath Streak, John Rennie, the former skipper of Zimbabwe’s national team had a wish that his remains should be cremated.

“You might be aware he has requested to be cremated so there will be no body, there will be no hearse, it will be more of a service as opposed to a funeral,” Rennie told a foreign publication.

He continued, “There’s a private family funeral which will happen on Thursday and there will be a public funeral on Friday at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo where his old teammates will be there and his fishing mates.”

“Remember, he got his fishing colours for Zimbabwe and many people will be there, you know he was warm-hearted.”

It is pertinent to mention that the veteran cricketer Heath Streak, who was battling with colon and liver cancer for months, breathed his last on Sunday, at the age of 49, confirmed his wife Nadine Streak in a statement shared on the social media platform, Facebook.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home,” she stated.

