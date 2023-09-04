Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak loses cancer battle at 49

Zimbabwe all-rounder and former skipper of the national team, Heath Streak lost his battle to cancer at the age of 49.

Veteran cricketer Heath Streak, who was battling with colon and liver cancer for months, breathed his last on Sunday, confirmed his wife Nadine Streak in a statement shared on the social media platform, Facebook.

The statement read, “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone.”

“Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again,” she added with a broken heart emoji.



The official handle of Zimbabwe Champions on the micro-blogging site X (formerly termed Twitter), offered their condolence to the family and wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former @ZimCricketv Captain Heath Streak. His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former @ZimCricketv 🇿🇼 Captain Heath Streak. His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/U0ZjGsf109 — Zimbabwe (@Zimbabwe_EN) September 3, 2023

Previously Heath Streak’s former teammate Henry Olonga announced his death in a post on X last month before he retracted the statement hours later and confirmed that the cricket legend ‘is very much alive’.

