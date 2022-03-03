‘Big fan’: England’s Heather Knight about Mohammad Rizwan

England women’s cricket team’s captain Heather Knight admitted to being a big fan of Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan and his PSL team Multan Sultans.

A social media user asked her to name her favourite Pakistan Super League team during an interactive session on Twitter.

She answered Multan Sultans, adding that she is a big fan of the franchise’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Knight (@heatherknight55)

The Multan side’s captain led the side to nine wins from their 10 games of the tournament’s league stage. The team secured their place in the final with a win over Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars.

The Sultans lost the final to the same team.

With 546 runs from 12 games at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 126.68, he was the second-highest run-scorer in the 20-over tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad rizwan🇵🇰 (@realmuhammadrizwan)

The wicketkeeper-batter was the third-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He amassed 281 runs from six games at an average of 70.25 and a strike rate of 127.72.

The 29-year-old made three fifties in the world championship as well.

Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer for the Green Shirts in their historic T20 World Cup win against India. He made 79 runs from 55 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes.

It is pertinent to mention that the England all-rounder will lead the defending champions in the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, starting from March 4.

The four-time champions will play Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, India, hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh in round-robin stage fixture.

