Heatstroke Centres setup at Sindh’s hospitals amid severe heatwave

KARACHI: Amid the heatwave conditions across Sindh heatstroke centres have been setup at the government hospitals across the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The province’s larges heatstroke centre has been established at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital. The heatstroke centre has been set up at the emergency department of the hospital, head of the casualty department said.

“Three large halls have been allocated at the hospital’s emergency department for treatment of the heatstroke patients,” Dr. Saima Mushtaq said.

“A hall with 30 beds has been allocated in the backup area,” Dr. Saima Mushtaq said.

Dr. Mushtaq said that emergency doctors and para-medical staff has been posted on duty for the heatstroke treatment.

The Sindh government on Thursday imposed emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the ongoing heatwave and alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho asked authorities to establish special wards for heatstroke cases.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General, medical and paramedical staff leaves cancelled during this period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast severe heatwave conditions across the country owing to the high pressure in upper atmosphere.

Very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh for next few days. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48 ºCelsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts, while hot and humid weather will prevail along the coast.

Karachi’s maximum temperature may also rise to 40 degree Celsius and plus from 12 to 14 May, according to the Met Office.

Comments