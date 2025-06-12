Heatwave claims 3 lives in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: An intense heatwave has claimed at least three lives in Bahawalpur city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rescue sources confirmed that the fatalities occurred in Majeebabad Colony, Larry Adda, and Baqarpur.

The bodies were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for further procedures.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours, with an intense heatwave persisting in the plains.

However, during the evening or night, the weather in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to be partly cloudy, with chances of dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Over the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry across most regions of the country, with the plains experiencing extreme heat. The highest temperature was recorded at 49°C in Bhakkar and Jacobabad.

Citizens are advised to take precautionary measures in view of the severe heat and to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily.

According to an earlier weather report, due to a high pressure developed over the country on 07th June cause day temperatures to remain 05 to 07°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan till 12th June.

In upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab and parts of Baluchistan, day temperatures to remain 04 to 06°Celsius above normal up to 12th June.

Maximum temperature in Sibi and Jacobabad district could soar as above as 48 Celsius, while 47 C in Sargodha, 46 Celsius in Dadu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Lahore.