Heatwave conditions to become severe from May 18

KARACHI: Heatwave conditions to become severe again on this Wednesday, May-18, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast in its weather report.

Most parts of the country are likely to remain in the grip of heatwave like conditions during this week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that slight relief is expected in most parts of the country during the evening of 14th to 17th May, mainly due to dust storms and gusty winds and rain-thunderstorm at scattered places in most parts of the country.

Day temperatures are likely to rise again from 18th May (Wednesday), according to the forecast.

Prevailing severe heatwave condition over most parts of Sindh to continue today with maximum temperature expected 48-50 degree Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Nawabshah districts, 44-46 Celsius in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparker districts, while Thatta and Badin may experience 40-42C maximum temperature.

Heatwave likely to ease down with 3-4 degree Celsius drop during 15-17 May but become severe again from 18 May onwards in Central and upper Sindh.

Karachi weather to remain hot and humid with maximum temperature 38-40 Celsius today and tomorrow.

Maximum temperature in several areas of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan rose above 40 degree Celsius today.

Met Office has predicted rainfall in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir today, while dust storms and gusty winds in central and southern districts.

