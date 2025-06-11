Heatwave conditions to continue in country till tomorrow: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Severe heatwave conditions likely to continue in most districts of the country until Thursday (tomorrow), Met office said in a weather report today.

Due to a high pressure developed over the country on 07th June cause day temperatures to remain 05 to 07°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan till 12th June, according to the weather report.

In upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab and parts of Baluchistan, day temperatures to remain 04 to 06°Celsius above normal up to 12th June.

Maximum temperature in Sibi and Jacobabad district could soar as above as 48 Celsius, while 47 C in Sargodha, 46 Celsius in Dadu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Lahore.

Mercury could soar to 43 C in Islamabad and Peshawar and 36 C in Quetta and Gilgit.

Met Office has predicted 34 Celsius maximum temperature in Karachi.

Dust storm or gusty winds are expected over the plains of the country due to excessive heating.