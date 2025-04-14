Heatwave conditions intensify in country with above 40 C temperatures

ISLAMABAD: Heatwave conditions intensifying in the country as the Met Office forecast over 40 Celsius maximum temperature in several parts of Sindh, while 40 Celsius in southern Punjab districts.

Mercury likely to soar to 46 Celsius in Dadu, 45 C in Nawabshah and 43 Celsius in Sukkur and Hyderabad districts of Sindh today, according to the Met Office.

The weather will remain hot and humid in Karachi with maximum temperature expected 36 Celsius in city.

The weather office has predicted 40 Celsius temperatures in D.G. Khan, Multan and Sargodha districts and 37 Celsius in Lahore.

Met Office in a weather report predicted heatwave conditions in most parts of the country while severe heatwave in southern half from Monday (today).

A high pressure grips the upper atmosphere from 13th April, due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Baluchistan) of the country from 13th to 18th April as the mercury to soar to as high as 46-48 Celsius in Sindh.

Temperatures in day to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday 14th to Friday 18th April.

Nights will also be warmer during the forecast period, according to the weather report.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the forecast period.

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures. Avoid exposure to direct sun light during the daytime and remain hydrated.