Heatwave conditions likely to return in Sindh from May 27: PMD

KARACHI: The heatwave conditions likely to return over central and upper Sindh from 27 May, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise again to 46 – 48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts. While, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts likely to experience maximum temperature between 44-46 Celsius and Badin 40 – 42 degree Celsius.

Karachi is experiencing a hot, humid and windy weather with maximum temperature remains between 34-36 degree Celsius today, according to the Met Office. The wind direction will be westerly or southwesterly today.

An earlier spell of severe hot weather persisted in the province till 23rd May.

A recent report by the British Meteorological Agency, said that Pakistan and India have to face 100 per cent increased chances of new heatwave records due to the current trend of climate change.

The met agency further said that such weather is faced only once in 312 years without climate change.

According to the shocking revelation, the four major signs of climate change; concentration of greenhouse gases, sea temperature, sea-level rise and sea acidity have all set new records.

The Met Office has warned that the water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards may likely to continue. It has advised judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

