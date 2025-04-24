Heatwave conditions may intensify in South Punjab: PDMA

LAHORE: The heatwave conditions may intensify in southern Punjab districts as mercury likely to soar to 45 Celsius on Thursday, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated.

PDMA has said that the heatwave in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan districts could further intensify with soaring temperatures.

Yesterday maximum temperature recorded 44 Celsius in Bahawalnagar, while 42 C in Rahim Yar Khan and Bhakkar and 41 Celsius at Kot Addu and 40 C in Lahore and other plain areas of Punjab.

The ongoing heatwave in Karachi has subsided, with sea breeze partially restored, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the weather report, sea breeze is expected to fully restore by this evening in Karachi, leading to a drop in temperatures.

City’s maximum temperature is likely to remain up to 38°C today.

The feel-like temperature in the city could increase after the sea breeze restored, owing to increased humidity in the air. Met Office has predicted likely increase in the feel-like temperature from Friday.

Yesterday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory about adverse weather conditions and increasing temperatures up to April 27.