Heatwave conditions persist for next 3 to 4 days

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has warned of extreme heatwave conditions in most areas of the country for the next 3 to 4 days.

“The mercury expected to remain 05 to 07 degree Celsius above the normal temperatures in upper areas of the country up to May 19 (central/upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan) while in southern areas (Sindh, southern Punjab, Baluchistan) daytime temperatures likely to remain 04 to 06 degree Celsius above the normal temperatures up to May 20.

According to a weather report, maximum temperature in the country was recorded 50 Celsius in Baluchistan’s Sibi, while 49 Celsius in Dadu and Jacobabad, 46 C in Larkana and Nawabshah.

Maximum temperature in Jhang recorded 45 Celsius, while 44 C in DG Khan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur and 43 C in Lahore. Mercury soared to 39 Celsius in Peshawar and 38 C in Islamabad.

Maximum temperature recorded 34 Celsius in Karachi with feel-like temperature 38 Celsius, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologists have warned that humidity levels will remain between 70% and 80%, significantly increasing the discomfort index.

Due to the high moisture content in the air, the temperature is likely to feel 4 to 6 degrees higher than the actual reading.