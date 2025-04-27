Heatwave conditions persist in plain areas of country

ISLAMABAD: Most of the plain areas of the country experiencing heatwave temperature as the Met Office issued a heatwave alert, forecasting soaring temperatures across the country till April 30.

The PMD issued a heatwave alert, forecasting soaring temperatures across the country from Saturday (today) to April 30 due to a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere. The weather system has gripped most parts of the country, leading to significant rise in daytime temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain 5-7 Celsius above normal in southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Baluchistan up to May 1.

Several areas of Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab feeling the brunt of intense hot weather as mercury soared to 45 Celsius in Dadu and 42 Ce in Nawabshah, Larkana and Sibi.

While 39 Celsius temperatures recorded at southern Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar districts.

Karachi experiencing hot and humid weather as mercury expected to soar to 38 Celsius in city, according to the weather report.

Yesterday soaring temperatures recorded in various parts of the country as maximum temperature 45 Celsius recorded at six districts of Pakistan.

“Maximum temperature 45 Celsius recorded at Sindh’s Dadu, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Baluchistan’s Lasbela and Sibi districts,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report on Saturday.