Heatwave conditions predicted in country during next week

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has predicted heatwave conditions in most parts of the country while severe heatwave in southern half from Monday (14th April).

A high pressure is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from 13th April (Sunday), due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Baluchistan) from 13th to 18th April.

Temperatures in day to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in upper half (central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from 14th to 18th April.

Nights will also be warmer during the forecast period, weather office said in its report.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the forecast period.

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures. Avoid exposure to direct sun light during the daytime and remain hydrated.

Rising temperatures tendency in northern areas may enhance snowmelt rate from 14th to 18th April.

Wind-duststorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels at vulnerable locations.

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the South Asia region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.