Heatwave conditions prevail in several Pakistan districts today

ISLAMABAD: The heatwave conditions still prevailing in the country as maximum temperature in Turbat and Sibi in Balochistan could soar to 48 and 47 Celsius respectively.

Mercury could hit 43 Celsius in Lahore, 41 C in Peshawar, 40 Celsius in Islamabad and 37 degree Celsius in Karachi, the Met Office predicted.

Mercury will remain four to five Celsius below in Nawabshah, Sukkur, Mohenjo-daro and Dadu districts, where maximum temperature had touch in the ongoing heatwave to 50-degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Faisalabad could cross above 40 Celsius today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast wind and dust storms in Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, while likely rainfall with thunderstorm at few places.

The Met Office yesterday said that the ongoing heatwave has subsided, and temperatures likely to drop in Karachi from Sunday.

The Met Office last Wednesday forecast that the heatwave conditions would persist in Karachi and other areas of Sindh till June 1st.

The highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad on last Tuesday where mercury touched the 52-Celsius mark.