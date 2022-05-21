Heatwave conditions to subside in interior of Sindh by May 23

KARACHI: The ongoing heatwave over central and upper Sindh to persist there till Monday (23rd May), Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a report.

Karachi is experiencing a hot and humid weather with occasional gusty winds with maximum temperature remains between 34-36 degree Celsius today, according to the Met Office.

Daytime maximum temperature can rise to 46-48°Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur districts. While 42-44°C in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparker districts, according to the weather report. Hot to very hot weather also expected in Badin and Thatta with maximum temperature ranges 38-40°Celsius.

Met Office informed that a westerly wave entering upper parts of the country on 19th May, will likely to persist till 24th May (Tuesday).

This weather system will bring rain-dust-thunderstorm in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum , Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan particularly during afternoon and evening or nights.

Temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period in most parts of the country.

According to a recent report by the British Meteorological Agency, Pakistan and India have to face 100 per cent increased chances of new heatwave records due to the current trend of climate change.

The met agency further said that such weather is faced only once in 312 years without climate change.

According to the shocking revelation, the four major signs of climate change; concentration of greenhouse gases, sea temperature, sea-level rise and sea acidity have all set new records.

The Met Office has warned that the water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards may likely to continue.

Wind/dust-thunderstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period.

The weather department has advised judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

