Heatwave: Mercury soars to 45 Celsius in six districts of country

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Soaring temperatures recorded in various parts of the country as maximum temperature 45 Celsius recorded at six districts of Pakistan on Saturday.

“Maximum temperature 45 Celsius recorded at Sindh’s Dadu, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Baluchistan’s Lasbela and Sibi districts,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Meanwhile, temperatures soared to 43 Celsius in Rahim Yar Khan, 42 C in Bahawalpur, 41 Celsius at Okara and Sahiwal, while 40 C recorded at Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore districts.

Karachi experienced hot and humid weather as mercury soared to 38 Celsius, according to the weather report.

The PMD has issued a heatwave alert, forecasting soaring temperatures across the country from Saturday (today) to April 30 due to a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

The weather system is expected to grip most parts of the country by April 27, leading to a significant rise in daytime temperatures.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 5-7 Celsius above normal in southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Baluchistan from April 26 to May 1. Meanwhile, areas in the upper half of the country-central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan-are expected to experience temperatures 4-6 C above normal from April 27 to April 30.

