Heatwave: More than 500 citizens dies in Karachi

KARACHI: Following the death of 500 to 600 citizens during the extreme heatwave in Karachi, the session court has issued a notice to the power production company – K-Electric and others, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an application was filed in the Sessions Court to file a case against K-Electric for the deaths in Heat wave.

The petitioner disclosed that between 500 to 600 deaths occurred in Karachi last month during the heatwave, blaming the power production company, K-Electric, for ‘intentionally’ causing power outages lasting 10 to 16 hours.

In the petition, it was said that the police refused to register a case against the electrician.

The petition stated that the police refused to file a case against the company and requested that SHO Preedy police station should be directed to record the statement and register the case.

While hearing the petition, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the SSP Complaint Cell South, SHO Preedy police station, and K-Electric.

The Sessions Court has issued a notice and sought a response by July 30.