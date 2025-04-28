web analytics
Heatwave conditions persist in country, mercury soars to 47 C in Dadu

ISLAMABAD: Heatwave persists in Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab with temperatures five to seven degree Celsius above than normal in several areas on Monday, according to the Met Office.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a heatwave alert, forecasting soaring temperatures across the country till April 30.

The PMD issued a heatwave alert, forecasting soaring temperatures across the country up to April 30 due to a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere. The weather system has gripped most parts of the country, leading to significant rise in daytime temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain 5-7 Celsius above normal in southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Baluchistan up to April 30.

Several areas of the country feeling the brunt of intense hot weather as mercury soared to 47 Celsius in Dadu, 46 C in Sibi and 45 Celsius in Jacobabad and Nawabshah.

Maximum temperature in Rahim Yar Khan reached to 44 Celsius, 43 C in Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur 42 Celsius, while temperature in Lahore and Faisalabad reached to 41 Celsius.

Karachi weather

The Met Office has forecast sporadic gusts of strong winds in Karachi for next three days.

Karachi experiencing hot and humid weather as maximum temperature recorded 37 Celsius in city with feel-like temperature 40 Celsius, according to the weather report.

Seabreeze blowing with 20 kilometers per hour wind speed.

