Heatwave subsides in Karachi as sea breeze partially returns

KARACHI: The ongoing heatwave in Karachi has subsided, with sea breeze partially restored, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per PMD advisory, sea breeze is expected to fully resume by this evening in Karachi, leading to a drop in temperatures starting today.

City’s maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain around 38°C.

Humidity levels currently stand at 74%, while winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

Despite the improved weather conditions, Karachi’s air quality remains unhealthy. According to the Air Quality Index, the concentration of pollutants in the air has been recorded at 115, indicating poor atmospheric conditions.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit fourteen, Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm at isolated places is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula ten degree centrigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh minus-two and Pulwama and Shopian nine degree centigrade.