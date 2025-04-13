Heatwave: Temperatures on rise in southern districts

ISLAMABAD: Heatwave conditions are affecting different parts of the country as temperatures soared in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and Dadu in Sindh with the sunrise.

Met Office has predicted heatwave conditions in most parts of the country while severe heatwave in southern half from Monday (tomorrow).

A high pressure to grip the upper atmosphere from 13th April (today), due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Baluchistan) of the country from 13th to 18th April as the mercury to soar to as high as 46-48 Celsius in Sindh.

Temperatures in day to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday 14th to Friday 18th April.

Nights will also be warmer during the forecast period, weather office said in its report.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the forecast period.

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures. Avoid exposure to direct sun light during the daytime and remain hydrated.

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the South Asia region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.