Met Office issues heatwave warning for coming week

ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department of Pakistan has warned of a potential heatwave across the country in the coming week, ARY News reported quoting PMD.

According to the department, a significant rise in temperature is expected as a result of increased atmospheric pressure starting from April 13.

Beginning Monday, southern regions of the country will experience intense heat, the Met Office stated.

Temperatures in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal, while northern areas may see an increase of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

The current heatwave is likely to persist from April 13 to April 18, according to the forecast.

The Met Office has also cautioned that strong winds and dust storms may accompany the heatwave.

Meanwhile, Cloudy weather with intermittent rain windstorm /thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar Region, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Read more: Heatwave scorches Europe; health warnings issued

Hot and dry is likely in other parts of the country.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta fifteen, Gilgit and Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar nine degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh, minus one, Pulwama and Baramula eight, Shopian and Anantnag nine degree centigrade.