Heavy downpour lashes in Okara, Bahawalpur, Kashmore

Okara/Bahawalpur/Kashmore: Heavy rains with gusty winds started in Bahawalpur city, Okara and Kashmore.

Owing to the stormy rains, rainwater accumulated on the main roads of Bahawalpur city and the adjoining areas.

On the other hand, heavy downpours also kicked off in Okra and its near-by areas while the torrential rains are lashing with intervals.

Owing to the rains supply of electricity was disrupted in the many areas of the city.

Besides that rain also commenced in Kashmore area of Sindh on Saturday evening.

Whereas owing to the heavy rains in the area, it is likely that water level could rise in the Guddu barrage.

Moreover, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Saturday, today, visited its political constituency PP-172 Lahore, affected by floods.

During the visit, the Chairman PMYP reviewed the situation in the flood-affected areas and also held meetings with the flood-affected people.

At the occasion, Rana Mashhood directed the rescue officials speeding up the relief activities and making it more impressive and effective.