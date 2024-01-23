Heavy fog continues to disrupt air operations

KARACHI: Pakistan’s flight operations remained disrupted on Tuesday due to the prevalence of heavy fog in various parts of the country, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesperson, Saudi Airlines flight from Islamabad to Jeddah has been canceled while four flights from Islamabad to Quetta PK-325, PK-326, ER-540 and ER-541 have been cancelled.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights PK-601 from Islamabad to Gilgit, PK-602, Islamabad to Abu Dhabi flight PK-262 and Dubai flight PK-233 have also been cancelled.

Islamabad to Sharjah flight PK-181, Al-Ain flight PK-143 while Karachi to Islamabad flight PK-6369 and PK-370 were also cancelled.

Two PIA flights from Lahore to Quetta PK-322, PK-323, Lahore to Karachi PK-6313, ER-520, ER-525, Karachi to Quetta PK-310, PK-311 and Multan flight PK-330, PK-331 were cancelled.

Two more flights of PIA including PK-293, PK-294 from Multan to Sharjah, ER-811 from Karachi to Jeddah and flight PK-217 from Peshawar to Abu Dhabi have been cancelled.