Heavy fog disrupts air, rail travel across country

KARACHI: Foggy weather conditions and poor visibility continued to disrupt air and railway operations across the country on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Due to heavy fog, several trains running between Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and other cities across the country were delayed for up to seven hours.

According to Railways spokesperson, Tezgam Express coming from Karachi was delayed for five hours, Millat Express four hours, Pakistan Express seven hours, Pak Business Express six hours, Karakoram Express 2 hours, Karachi Express three hours, Allama Iqbal Express three hours, Khyber Mail Express three hours, Jafar Express two hours and Farid Express was delayed for three hours.

The Pakistan Railways administration said that the trains were being delayed due to fog and in some areas, trains were being run at dead speed while taking safety measures.

Meanwhile, poor visibility caused by fog has badly affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights have been delayed or cancelled.

According to a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from Lahore to Jeddah, Muscat has been delayed.

Fog/Visibility Update For Lahore and Multan Airports Visibility 50m and decreasing. Poor visibility warning in place till 11:00am. Low Visibility Procedures in place since 09:20pm last night. Delayed Flights 1) PK-840

JEDDAH-LAHORE 2) PK-739

LAHORE-JEDDAH⬇️ — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) December 28, 2022

Moreover, the thick fog badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities.

According to a motorway spokesperson, Motorway (M1) section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway (M3) from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Shershah to Abdul Hakim, M5 from Shershah to Hazirpir and M11 from Lahore to Sambrial have been closed for all kinds of traffic.

